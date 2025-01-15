'Failed to get into IIT, even NIT': Bengaluru techie now earning over Rs 50 lakh yearly shares his success mantra

A Bengaluru techie has taken social media by storm with his inspiring professional journey, motivating countless individuals.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram and LinkedIn, Pradeep Kumar Saini, currently a content creator on Youtube, reflected on his path to success, revealing that he was unable to gain admission to prestigious institutions like IIT or NIT and instead graduated from a Tier-2 college.

"My career began at a small Delhi-based company as a web developer

with a salary of Rs. 5400/month in 2008," he wrote.

He continued, "I spent my first 6 years working for service-based companies."

Saini detailed the challenges he faced at the beginning of his career, starting with a low-paying job and enduring a three-month period of unemployment during the pandemic. Despite these setbacks, he persevered and has now achieved a remarkable milestone, earning over Rs 50 LPA.

In his post titled “My Journey So Far!”, Saini emphasised the importance of continuous self-development to stay relevant in a rapidly changing job market.

In the last part of his post Saini went on to share the success mantra of his this successful journey. Emphasising upon the importance of continuity and perseverance, he wrote, "I never gave up, constantly upskilled myself, and worked in different domains."

He further talked about how sticking to a plan, learning from mistakes, and continuous improvement were crucial parts of anyone's success journey. Then tlking about an interesting way of tracking his life he said "I meticulously tracked every step of my journey—successes, failures, and lessons—using detailed Excel sheets."

Reactions Pour In

The post sparked a variety of reactions from social media users. One individual questioned his timing of success, suggesting that he may have achieved it later in life.He wrote, "Were you happy when it was needed? Guessing you are 40+ years old today. You didn't achieve things when it was needed . You are late . This is not happiness it's a compromise."

Saini responded, clarifying that he is currently 39 years old and that age should not define success. He expressed contentment with his achievements, stating, “I got things on time… I am happy and enjoying life.”

Conversely, many praised his journey, with comments like “These days where people are putting only goody goody things, these posts are like must which actually shows you the reality."