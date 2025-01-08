'99% of Indians won't show up to work next day if...': CEO’s critique of India’s work culture shocks many

Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, shared a stark reflection on Indian work culture in a recent LinkedIn post. His unfiltered critique touched on the realities of the workforce, wealth inequities, and the deeply ingrained “work hard” ethos that has driven economies for centuries.

“If financial security were guaranteed, 99% wont show up to work the next day,” he stated, challenging the fundamental motivations that fuel the nation’s labor force. From gig workers to government employees, Deshpande observed a near-universal dissatisfaction, adding, “The story is the same. 19-20 ka farak.”

Related Articles

Deshpande didn’t hold back when discussing the wealth divide, highlighting how just 2,000 families control 18% of India’s wealth yet contribute far less than 1.8% of the country’s taxes. “That’s just INSANE,” he exclaimed. He questioned the morality of a system where the majority toil endlessly to sustain their families while a few benefit disproportionately.

Reflecting on work’s historical role, he remarked, “For 250+ years, we’ve accepted the norm of working tirelessly from dawn to dusk, often for weeks at a time, with the promise of a paycheck. Nations have been built on this, so we do it.” However, he candidly admitted that even equity builders like himself are guilty of perpetuating the “work hard and climb up” narrative because “we don’t know any other way.”

The post sparked strong reactions. One commenter argued that jobs offer more than financial stability, stating, “A job keeps the mind active. Without it, people might just waste time scrolling through social media.” Another pointed out that nations thrive on the labor of farmers, teachers, healthcare workers, and vendors who would continue working even if sustenance were assured.

Others questioned the feasibility of providing financial security for billions, while some delved into philosophical perspectives, likening life’s struggles to themes in the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

