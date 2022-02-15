ABG Shipyard: CBI to summon officials for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon summon the promoters of ABG Shipyard Ltd for questioning in connection with the case filed against them on grounds of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption involving sizeable borrowings from a consortium of banks.

Sources said the CBI would soon summon ABG Shipyard’s former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, former executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy and directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevatia to appear before it for questioning in what is claimed to be the largest bank fraud case in India involving a sum of Rs 22,842 crore.

The CBI had filed a case on February 7 after a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI), which is among the 28 banks and financial institutions whose total outstanding dues stand at Rs 22,842 crore. Of this amount, Rs 7,089 crore is due to ICICI Bank, Rs 3,639 crore to IDBI Bank, Rs 2,925 crore to State Bank, Rs 1,614 crore to Bank of Baroda, and Rs 1,244 crore to Punjab National Bank, among others. SBI had filed its complaint with the agency on November 8, 2019.

The CBI has already conducted searches at 13 locations of the accused including office and other premises of the company and its directors at Surat, Bharuch, Mumbai and Pune among others. The agency said that it has recovered incriminating documents during the search.

ABG Shipyard has constructed over 165 vessels, including 46 for export market) in the last 16 vears including specialised vessels like newsprint carriers, self-discharging and loading bulk cement carriers, floating cranes.