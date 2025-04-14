scorecardresearch
Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha resolve dispute over use of brand name

Macrotech Developers and House of Abhinandan Lodha issued a joint statement announcing that Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha amicably resolved all outstanding issues under their parents' guidance.

Lodha vs Lodha: Brothers solve dispute over brand name Lodha vs Lodha: Brothers solve dispute over brand name

The ongoing dispute between the Lodha brothers, sons of Maharashtra Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, has been resolved. The brothers, who run Macrotech Developers and House of Abhinandan Lodha, settled their differences on April 14, according to statements from both parties.

The dispute originated over the use of the Lodha brand name, with Macrotech Developers approaching the Bombay High Court against House of Abhinandan Lodha in January, alleging misuse of the brand name. Justice Arif Doctor of the Bombay High Court had advised both parties to seek mediation to resolve the issue.

Macrotech Developers and House of Abhinandan Lodha issued a joint statement announcing that Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha amicably resolved all outstanding issues under their parents' guidance. It was agreed that Macrotech Developers Ltd. (MDL) holds exclusive rights to the brand names 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group', while Abhinandan Lodha maintains exclusive rights to 'House of Abhinandan Lodha' (HoABL). 

Both entities are separate and will communicate this widely. Neither brother has any rights or claims in the other's businesses.

In January, Macrotech Developers filed a suit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL for trademark infringement, seeking appropriate reliefs and damages. 

Both the brothers thanked Justice R V Raveendran (Retd.) for his guidance during the mediation and to Justice Arif Doctor for encouraging mediation.

Macrotech Developers, known for selling properties under the 'Lodha' brand, is a leading real estate firm in India. Meanwhile, HoABL focuses on developing residential plots across major cities.

Published on: Apr 14, 2025, 4:49 PM IST
