Lodha versus Lodha: Mother steps in as real estate heirs clash over family brand

The long-running trademark tussle between real estate heirs Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha has taken a personal turn, with their mother, Manju Lodha, stepping in to urge a resolution.

In a letter dated February 21, she reminded her sons of the 2017 family agreement, calling it the binding document that should settle their differences.

The conflict centers on the use of the ‘Lodha’ trademark, with Abhishek Lodha’s publicly listed Macrotech Developers suing House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for alleged trademark infringement. Macrotech claims that HoABL has misused the Lodha name, creating brand confusion and misleading consumers.

The lawsuit, filed in the Bombay High Court, seeks ₹5,000 crore in damages. The legal case references two family agreements—2017 and 2023—both of which, according to Macrotech, establish that the Lodha name and all related intellectual property belong exclusively to Macrotech.

The agreements state that Abhinandan must develop a distinct brand identity for his ventures, a condition he allegedly violated by applying for similar trademarks, bidding for the Lodha name on Google, and using the brand in advertisements.

In her letter, Manju reminisced about the brothers' childhood, when they were affectionately called "Ram and Lakshman," emphasizing their once inseparable bond. She issued six commandments, urging them to refrain from speaking ill of each other, avoid conflicts, acknowledge separate business ownership, make no financial demands from each other, respect business boundaries, and bring an end to all disputes while supporting each other’s growth.

She stressed that the 2017 family agreement remains final, confirming that neither brother has any rights over the other’s business, assets, or shareholding.

Abhishek Lodha responded to his mother’s appeal, stating, “I respect my mother’s letter and will abide by it. The 2017 agreement clearly states that the Lodha real estate business and its IPR, including trade name ‘Lodha,’ is owned by, and will exclusively be used by, Macrotech / Lodha Developers. I wish my younger brother, Abhinandan, all success in his business. I hope that he brings an end to this dispute by implementing the 2017 agreement and starts using a distinct and separate identity which does not lead to any confusion with our highly recognized and valuable brand name—Lodha.”