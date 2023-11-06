Ad slots during India’s games surged by 142% compared to other matches in the fourth week of Cricket World Cup: Report

During the fourth week of the ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup, ad slots for India’s games surged by 142% compared to the average ad slots of other matches, according to a report by advertising analytics firm mFilterIt. It said the significant increase in viewership paved the way for extensive advertising campaigns by various brands, making it a standout week for advertisers.

“The analysis revealed some key insights across like in the personal care & hygiene category, during India’s game against England, India’s biggest deodorant brand and herbal dietary supplements brand each held a 16% share, while a popular winter skin cream brand dominated the segment with a 15% share,” Dhiraj Gupta, CTO & Co-founder of mFilterIt said.

He added, “This marked a significant shift from the previous week’s India vs. New Zealand game where the herbal dietary supplements brand held the top spot with a 26% share. The number of ad slots in this category also increased by 50.9% in Week 4.” The ad opportunities during the tournament are setting new records with extensive reach across regional language streams along with highly viewed English and Hindi live streams. The advertisers also target the needs of the region and the language-specific audience.

“The Cricket World Cup 2023 has also served as a platform for brands to debut new products. For example, An Indian multinational automotive manufacturing giant used this opportunity to promote a new range of vehicles targeting the festive theme, introducing features like terrain mode and brake assist. They successfully also secured a 41% share in the Auto category in Week 4,” Amit Relan, CEO and co-founder of mFilterIt said.

Comparing Week 4 to Week 3, the overall ad distribution share saw a dramatic shift in the top 5 categories. Food and beverages ads reduced from 34.35% to 32.81%, while Online app & web services dropped down a spot from a 12.76% share to 13.04%. The most significant rise was witnessed in the Personal Care and Hygiene category, with a 19.20% ad distribution share, as opposed to just 10.16% in Week 3. Furthermore, the Automobiles & Accessories and Banking, Finance & Investment ads also dipped in Week 4, from 10.94% to 6.76% and 8.38% to 5.25%, respectively.

The tech hub of India, Bangalore, witnessed a substantial change in trends in the fourth week, the report said. “The Food and beverages category dominated with a 64.29% share among Telugu streams and a 39.17% Ad Distribution share for Kannada Live stream. The most significant change was in the Electrical Durable category, which had a 26.83% and 19.17% share for Kannada and Telugu streams, respectively, compared to just a 4.14% share during the English language stream in the city,” it said.

The report also highlights how Quick Commerce is expanding and trying to reach shoppers in tier-2 cities. A top Indian quick commerce platform running ads featuring an Indian fast bowler secured a 24% share in online services categories in Week 4 and an impressive 71% share during the India-England match in Agra.

Also Read: Adani-Hindenburg case: CJI asks all parties to file final submissions by Wednesday