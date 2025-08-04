Adani denies reports, says not exploring collaboration with Chinese companies

Adani Group denied reports of exploring collaboration with Chinese firms BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for battery manufacturing in India. The report suggested that these collaborations come as the group aims to extend its push into clean energy.

“We categorically deny Bloomberg's report on 4th August 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. This report is baseless, inaccurate and misleading. The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India. Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind,” it said.

The report, citing sources, suggested that Gautam Adani was personally heading the discussions with BYD executives last week. The tie-up would be signed with BYD subsidiaries in the countries in the region and not with the headquarters in Shenzhen, the report added. It stated that the talks are still at a preliminary stage and might not progress.

The group aims to launch mass production of lithium-ion cells for use in both electric vehicles and in stationary energy storage. The report stated that the most advanced and affordable rechargeable battery technology is held by Chinese makers, like BYD, who is one of the world’s foremost sellers of EVs globally.

The report also further indicated that any partnership between companies of the both the countries is not likely without any hiccups. Both India and China are engaged in a border dispute that has stretched on for around a decade. China also wants to prevent the transfer of technology and equipment to India and Southeast Asian countries. Its rare earths exports ban has greatly impacted Indian carmakers.

India too has not granted visas to BYD’s Indian business heads, forcing them to conduct meetings elsewhere.