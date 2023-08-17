Adani Enterprises says Mundra Solar Energy received commercial operational date certificate

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship arm of Adani Group, on Thursday said its step down subsidiary, Mundra Solar Energy, received commercial operational date certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India.

"We would like to inform that Mundra Solar Energy Limited (“MSEL”), a step down subsidiary of the Company has received the commercial operational date (“COD”) certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India (“SECI”) for Solar PV Cells and Solar PV Modules manufacturing plant located at Mundra in the state of Gujarat," said Adani Enterprises in a stock exchange filing.

The plant has a capacity of 2 GW per annum, said Adani Enterprises, which holds 74% shares of MSEL through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Tradecom Limited.

"Certificate was received from SECI around 12.40 PM on 17th August, 2023," said Adani Enterprises.

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises' scrip on BSE closed 1.45% higher at Rs 2,479.55.

Earlier this month, Adani Enterprises posted 44.41% jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 676.93 crore for June quarter 2023-24 on account of reduced expenses.

It had reported Rs 468.74 crore PAT for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income however fell to Rs 25,809.94 crore from Rs 41,066.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also reduced to Rs 24,731.42 crore from Rs 40,433.96 crore a year ago.

