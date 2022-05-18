Adani enters into healthcare-related services with Adani Health Ventures Ltd

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises on Wednesday announced that it has incorporated. a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Health Ventures to run and administer medical and diagnostic facilities, health aids, health tech-based facilities, research centers and allied activities.

"With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Adani Enterprises Limited has incorporated a WOS namely, Adani Health Ventures Limited ("AHVL"), on 17th May 2022, with an Initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- each...AHVL will commence its business operations in due course," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The development comes a just days after Adani Group announced the acquisition of Holcim’s assets -- Ambuja Cement, and ACC -- making the conglomerate the second largest player in the cement sector.