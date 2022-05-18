scorecardresearch
Adani enters into healthcare-related services with Adani Health Ventures Ltd

The development comes a just days after Adani Group announced the acquisition of Holcim’s assets -- Ambuja Cement, and ACC -- making the conglomerate the second largest player in the cement sector.

With over 30 acquisitions since 2014 in different verticals and businesses, Adani Group has expanded at an unprecedented space.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises on Wednesday announced that it has incorporated. a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Health Ventures to run and administer medical and diagnostic facilities, health aids, health tech-based facilities, research centers and allied activities.

"With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Adani Enterprises Limited has incorporated a WOS namely, Adani Health Ventures Limited ("AHVL"), on 17th May 2022, with an Initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- each...AHVL will commence its business operations in due course," the company said in a regulatory filing. 

