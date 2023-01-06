scorecardresearch
Adani eyes stake in state-owned power trader PTC India: Report

PTC India, which also counts LIC and Damodar Valley Corp among its shareholders, has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,464 crore

Adani is among possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the business, while other Indian conglomerates are also evaluating whether to bid, according to the report

A stake for sale in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd is attracting initial interest from potential suitors including Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the development.

Adani is among possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the business, while other Indian conglomerates are also evaluating whether to bid, according to the report on Friday.

State-owned entities NTPC Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd and Power Finance Corp Ltd are working with an adviser to weigh selling their stakes of around 4% each, with bids due as soon as the end of the month, Bloomberg News reported.

Adani Group, PTC India, NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid and Power Finance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

PTC India, which also counts Life Insurance Corp of India and Damodar Valley Corp among its shareholders, has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,464 crore.

Published on: Jan 06, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Jan 06, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
