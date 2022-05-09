Adani Group acquires new franchise team in UAE's T20 League

Adani Sportsline, a part of the diversified Adani Group, has entered into franchise cricket by acquiring a franchise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s flagship T20 league. Interestingly, Adani Group also attempted buying the 2022’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team in October 2021. However, the Gautam Adani-owned group couldn’t make the final cut for owning either Ahmedabad or Lucknow franchises despite bidding Rs 5,100 crore each.

The group, in a statement, said, “The league will be providing a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers. This will be the first major move overseas by the Adani Sportsline that will connect and engage with global fans from across the cricketing nations.”

Pranav Adani said, “We are excited to be part of the UAE T20 league.”

UAE’s T20 League is an annual event licensed by Emirates Cricket Board. It will feature six teams competing in a 34-match event which is likely to have top cricket players from the globe in the line-up of different teams.

He further added, “The UAE is an amazing amalgamation of several cricket-loving nations. It provides an excellent platform for enhancing the visibility of cricket as the sport goes increasingly global.”

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE’s T20 League Chairman, said, that it is a proud moment for the league to announce its association with the Adani Group as a franchise team owner and this acquisition.

Apart from the Adani Group, UAE T20 League already boasts of having personalities such as Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Kiran Kumar Granthi of GMR as team owners.