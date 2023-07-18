Adani Group AGM 2023: Navi Mumbai airport to come up by Dec 2024, says Gautam Adani 

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is on schedule. Adani added the airport is preparing for operational readiness and airport transition by December 2024. Gautam Adani gave the update while addressing shareholders at the multinational conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM).

"Of the several projects underway, two of the key ones include the Navi Mumbai Airport and the Copper Smelter. Both are on schedule. The Navi Mumbai Airport is preparing for Operational Readiness and Airport Transition by Dec 2024," Adani said while addressing the Adani Group AGM.

The Navi Mumbai international airport has been conceived as an alternative to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, which is over saturated at this point. The Navi Mumbai airport will come up in the Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) and will be constructed at a cost outlay of around Rs 16,700 crore.

Spread across over 1,160 acres, the airport will be constructed in four phases and the first two phases will be completed by December 2024. Navi Mumbai airport’s design will draw inspiration from India’s national flower lotus. The airport project is a joint venture between Adani Group and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

In June this year, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the airport will be well connected with the city via various modes of transportation including Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the metro.

This airport will be able to handle 2.5 million tonnes (MT) of cargo and around 90 million passengers by 2032. All the vehicles used at the airport will be electric and green electricity with solar power generated on site will play a key role in the airport’s operations.

Adani Enterprises manages its airports through Adani Airport Holdings, which operates Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai international airports at present.

