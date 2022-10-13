Adani Group to develop Tajpur deep-sea port in West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Wednesday handed over the Letter of Award for the development of a deep-sea port at Tajpur to Adani Ports. The letter was received by Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at a post-Durga puja event hosted by the state government in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Industry Minister Shashi Panja, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, and Industry Secretary and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Chairman Vandana Yadav.

As per APSEZ’s stock exchange filing, the company has received a Letter of Award from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for the development of deep-sea port at Tajpur, West Bengal on Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer basis.

Adani tweeted: “Elated to share that @Adaniports has signed a LoI for Tajpur Port, West Bengal’s 1st Deep Sea Port. We’re poised to build not just a port but a complete infrastructural ecosystem which will become a maritime gateway for entire Eastern India.”

The handover of the LoA for the port at Tajpur follows the Bengal Cabinet approval last month for issuing it.

According to the statement from the state government, the port would entail an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. The related port-led infrastructure development would involve another Rs 10,000 crore, it said. The Mamata Banerjee government has said the project would create 25,000 jobs directly.

As per reports, Adani emerged as the top bidder in an open tender for the port, piping JSW Infrastructure, the only other bidder, by a thin margin in the middle of March this year.

However, the State Cabinet cleared the deal and accorded its stamp of approval only on September 19 after legal challenges surrounding APSEZ’s eligibility in public tenders were cleared by the Supreme Court.

A concession agreement will now be signed between APSEZ and West Bengal Maritime Board to take the project forward.

Tajpur project

The port will be built near Tajpur in East Midnapur district of West Bengal. It will be developed on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

The port is expected to have a draught of 12.1 m with an 18-km channel. With tidal support of 3.9 m, the port will have a 16-m draught capable of handling a cape-size vessel of 1 lakh DWT.

