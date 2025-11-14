Adani Group to invest Rs 63,000 crore in Assam for two energy projects

Two portfolio companies of the Adani Group have secured Letters of Award from the Assam government for two major energy projects, amounting to a combined investment of Rs 63,000 crore in the state. The projects, which comprise a large-scale thermal power plant and two pumped storage facilities, are expected to make a substantial impact on the state’s energy landscape and economic growth.

Adani Power will invest Rs 48,000 crore to establish a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra super critical power plant in Assam. Adani Green Energy plans to invest approximately Rs 15,000 crore to develop two pumped storage plants with a cumulative capacity of 2,700 MW.

Adani Green Energy has received a Letter of Award for 500 MW of energy storage capacity, which will be supplied through the two pumped storage plants. These facilities are designed to introduce advanced energy storage solutions and enhance grid stability, meeting electricity demand during peak periods.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, stated: “The North-East is emerging as a vital frontier in India’s growth story and we are proud to contribute to its transformation. Our 3,200 MW thermal power project and 2,700 MW PSP projects in Assam collectively represent not only the largest private sector investment in the region but also firm steps toward energy security, industrial development and job creation.”

He said these projects energise and catalyse progress across the entire northeastern corridor.

The ultra super critical thermal power project will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate model. Adani Power emerged as the successful bidder by offering a tariff of Rs 6.30 per kWh through a competitive bidding process. Coal linkage for the project has been secured under the government’s SHAKTI Policy.

The thermal plant is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 20,000 to 25,000 individuals during construction and sustain around 3,500 jobs during ongoing operations. Commissioning is planned in phases, beginning in December 2030. The project aims to address Assam’s growing industrial and household energy needs with a focus on operational efficiency and reduced emissions.

Adani Power has obtained the necessary approvals from the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission for the project, with the Power Supply Agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company expected to follow. The company currently operates a capacity of 18.15 GW and aims to reach approximately 42 GW by 2031-32.

The pumped storage plants will support grid stability and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources in Assam. Adani Green Energy has also emerged as the lowest bidder for 500 MW of energy storage capacity, further supporting the state’s transition to resilient and sustainable electricity supply.