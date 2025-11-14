Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over 10 years, says Karan Adani

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said the Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next 10 years. He said the conglomerate has already invested Rs 40,000 crore in the state.

Speaking at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Karan Adani said the group has invested across ports, logistics, cement, infra and renewable energy, and would invest in additional avenues in the future.

“The Adani Group’s belief in Andhra Pradesh is not new. We do not just talk about investment – we demonstrate it. So far, we have invested over Rs 40,000 crore, across ports, logistics, cement, infra and renewable energy. And we are not stopping there. Over the next ten years, we plan to invest an additional Rs 1,00,000 crore, across ports, cement, data center, energy and advanced manufacturing,” said Adani adding that Andhra Pradesh is not just a destination for investment but also a launchpad for the next decade of transformation.

“The flagship of our commitment is the Vizag Tech Park. This is not just another tech park - it is the foundation of India’s digital sovereignty. We are building one of the world’s largest hyperscale data-center ecosystems, in partnership with Google, and powered by green energy. This is a combined $15-billion vision that perfectly aligns with your twin goals of sustainable and high-tech growth,” said Karan Adani.

The group has already generated over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state.

Adani also lauded Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and called him an “institution”. “Three decades ago, when many saw uncertainty, you saw opportunity and transformed Hyderabad into a global symbol of Indian intellect and innovation,” said Adani, adding that CM Naidu has always thought like a startup founder. “You are the original CEO of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Karan Adani also lauded Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh’s ‘Speed of Doing Business’ slogan. “You speak the language of youth, the logic of technology, and the metrics of the boardroom - all, with equal fluency,” he told Nara Lokesh.