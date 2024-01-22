Adani Group to sponsor 14 PhDs in Indology on occasion of Ram Temple consecration: Gautam Adani

After the Ram Temple consecration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani on Monday announced that the conglomerate will sponsor 14 PhDs in Indology. Indology is the study of Indian culture, languages and literature. Adani added that this step "will give global recognition to India's soft power and Indology."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals for Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla idol, made by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj, was unveiled during this ceremony.

"India's culture and traditions have the potential to brighten the world. Following the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', it is necessary to promote the study of Indian culture, languages, and literature i.e. 'Indology'. With this objective, Adani Group has decided to sponsor 14 students to pursue PhD in Indology on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple. This will give global recognition to India's soft power and Indology," Adani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

भारत की संस्कृति और परंपराएं विश्व को उज्ज्वलित करने की क्षमता रखती हैं। 'वसुधैव कुटुंबकम' के सिद्धांत पर चलते हुए, भारतीय संस्कृति, भाषाओं, और साहित्य के अध्ययन यानी 'इंडोलॉजी' को बढ़ावा देना जरूरी है। इसी उद्देश्य से, अदाणी समूह ने अयोध्या राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ… pic.twitter.com/2dgBXWTShk — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 22, 2024

Before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Adani said that the event in Ayodhya will be "a gateway to enlightenment and peace". He also said in his post on X that Ram Temple can play a significant role in "binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

"On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony," Gautam Adani said in his post.

On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony. pic.twitter.com/3MzcKiI8GG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 22, 2024

After unveiling the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi gave a silver 'chattar' or umbrella for the deity. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel were also present during the rituals.

