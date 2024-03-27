Adani Ports acquires Gopalpur Ports: All the ports and terminals Adani owns from Mundra to Haldia

Located in the east coast of India, Gopalpur Ports is the latest port to be picked by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone. Adani Ports acquired a 95 per cent stake in the port located in Odisha for an enterprise value of Rs 3,080 crore.

Adani Ports’ stake in Gopalpur Ports comes as it plans to expand its presence in the eastern coast.

The company has a significant presence in India’s ports and terminals that handle the bulk of cargo passing through the country’s ports. Adani Ports owns 13 domestic ports in eight states and has the capacity to handle as much as 580 MMTPA.

Adani’s ports are scattered across the Indian coastline, from west to east.

In the state of Gujarat, Adani Ports has Mundra Port, the Tuna Terminal, Dahej Port, Karaikal Port and Hazira Port. In Maharashtra, it has Dighi Port, while in Goa it has Mormugao Port. In Kerala is the Vizhinjam Port, while in Tamil Nadu it has the Ennore Terminal and the Kattupalli Port. In Andhra Pradesh is the Krishnapatnam Port and Gangavaram Port. In Odisha is the Dhamra Port and in West Bengal is the Haldia Port. Gopalpur Port is in Odisha too.

In the April-December 2023 period, Mundra Port handled 5.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and is expected to surpass 7 million TEUs during FY24.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Adani Ports, along with the Gadot Group, secured the rights to buy 100 per cent shares of Haifa Port in Israel. In 2023, it completed the sale of Myanmar Port, in line with the board’s decision based on the recommendation of the risk committee in 2021. Sri Lanka’s Colombo West International Terminal is run by Adani Ports along with Sri Lanka's John Keells Holdings (JKH) and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

As per the company, in the initial nine months of FY24, APSEZ managed around 311 MMT of total cargo, an increase of 23 per cent on year. For FY24 the company stated that it is targeting 400 MMT of cargo volume.

However, a little over a decade ago in 2013, Adani group had cargo volumes of around 91 million tonnes, and accounted for just 10 per cent of the cumulative cargo volumes handled by all ports, as per a report in The Indian Express. Its market share in the ports sector grew from 9 per cent a decade ago to 24 per cent in 2023. It is only set to grow more as the acquisitions continue.

Adani’s ports are equipped to handle a wide range of cargoes from dry and liquid cargo to crude and containers. Its subsidiary Adani Logistics operates three logistics parks located at Patli in Haryana, Kila-Raipur in Punjab and Kishangarh in Rajasthan.