scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Adani Power scores big in S&P Global CSA score; gets 67 out of 100

Feedback

Adani Power scores big in S&P Global CSA score; gets 67 out of 100

The S&P Global CSA Score is derived from the S&P Global ESG Score, which evaluates a company's handling of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts based on disclosures, media, and stakeholder analysis.

Shares of Adani Power closed at Rs 560.20, up by 6.95%. Shares of Adani Power closed at Rs 560.20, up by 6.95%.

Adani Power Ltd, which is part of the Adani portfolio companies, announced on Thursday that it has achieved a commendable score of 67 out of 100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) conducted by global rating agency S&P Global for the fiscal year 2023-24. This score surpasses the sectoral average of 42 and exceeds APL's previous score of 48 for FY23.

With this achievement, Adani Power ranks in the top 80th percentile among global electric utilities. It excels in various aspects of the CSA score, such as Human Rights, Transparency & Reporting, Water, and Waste & Pollution, where it ranks in the top 100th percentile. Additionally, in areas like Energy, Occupational Health & Safety, and Community Relationship, Adani Power is in the 90th percentile or above.

The S&P Global CSA Score is derived from the S&P Global ESG Score, which evaluates a company's handling of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts based on disclosures, media, and stakeholder analysis, without utilizing any modeling techniques. APL's S&P Global ESG Score currently stands at 67, showcasing the company's unwavering dedication to sustainability and integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business practices.

Shares of Adani Power closed at Rs 560.20, up by 6.95%.

Published on: Nov 28, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Power Ltd
Adani Power Ltd