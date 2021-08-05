Adani Transmission Q1 profit grows 22% to Rs 433 cr; revenue up 18%

Adani Transmission Ltd has recorded 22 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 433 crore for the April-June quarter. The consolidated revenue grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 2,499 crore, while EBITDA reached Rs 1,496 crore.

Adani Transmission maintained transmission system availability at 99.85 per cent and supply reliability at 99.99 per cent, said an ATL statement to the stock exchanges.

Transmission business delivered a strong operational revenue of Rs 757 crore, an 11.4 per cent YoY growth. ATL's distribution business revenue stood at Rs 1,742 crore as of June 30, recording a 21.2 per cent YoY growth.

The total units sold grew 17.8 per cent YoY to 2,036 million units and the company's collection efficiency remained 100 per cent.

During the quarter, Adani Electricity successfully raised $300 million under its $2 billion global medium-term notes programme.

"Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and growing into a trendsetting organisation. ATL's recent acquisitions (APTL and WKTL) and robust under construction pipeline will further bolster its pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private-sector transmission company in India and moving it closer to its goal of 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022," ATL MD and CEO Anil Sardana said.

ATL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a cumulative transmission network of 18,800 ckt km, of which 13,200 ckt km is operational.

Meanwhile, Adani Transmission stock is trading Rs 16.70 or 1.79 per cent up at Rs 948.9, compared to its previous session close of Rs 932.20 on the NSE.

