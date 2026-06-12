Aditya Birla Group to infuse ₹4,730-crore into Vodafone Idea: Report

Vodafone Idea shareholders approved a ₹4,730-crore investment from the Aditya Birla Group through a preferential allotment of warrants at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. This will increase the Aditya Birla Group's stake in the telecom operator to around 13% from 9.6%.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Vi chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, addressing shareholders, said the company had navigated one of the most challenging periods in its history with resilience and that the focus now shifts to execution. This was Birla's first EGM after taking charge as chairman in May, when the Aditya Birla Group announced its plan to invest ₹4,730 crore in the debt-laden telecom company.

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The fundraise will be carried out through the preferential allotment of up to 4.3 billion warrants to Suryaja Investments, an Aditya Birla Group entity, at an issue price of ₹11 per warrant. The investment aims to strengthen Vodafone Idea's financial health and help it compete with larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

The company stated that the fresh capital will be used for capital expenditure and loan repayment.

Birla said the focus now shifts firmly to execution. He said the company was pursuing its priorities in operations, customer service and network expansion with discipline and purpose. He noted that the benefits of sustained investments in network infrastructure and rollout were becoming visible in stronger operational performance and improved customer experience.

