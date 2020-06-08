'Adopt a start-up mindset': Anand Mahindra shares 'Sanjivani solutions' as economy unlocks

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter to share a 3-step plan for companies as India moves towards new normal with the government's guidelines of 'Unlock 1'. "As offices begin to slowly open today, most companies will be exploring what I call 'Sanjivani solutions', i.e. a potion for emerging from a Corona-induced coma. A good time to share some of the thinking of our Group leadership on how we might hit the ground running," Mahindra tweeted. Several offices and businesses today resumed work after weeks of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 67-year-old also tweeted a 3-step plan: "Adopt a start-up mindset. Which means: a) Become as lean an Organization as possible b) Nothing is sacred; all business models open for debate. Create 'feedback loops' that constantly test product/market assumptions c) Share ideas & data across the company at warp speed."

He also advised a Marie Kondo style clean up of the portfolio and bid goodbye to those initiatives which don't fall into the narrative of a successful future of a business. The Marie Kondo method is a system of simplifying and organising a home by getting rid of physical items that do not bring joy into your life. "Raise sufficient capital for the journey of evolution. It's not a short trip," the veteran businessman said.

A few weeks back, Mahindra had tweeted that the traditional workplace will always remain predominant even though the post coronavirus world may see more work from home (WFH).

Mahindra had also tweeted about how he wore a lungi under the shirt during official video calls while working from home. "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make: On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!," he had tweeted.

