After TCS, Infosys and Wipro, Capgemini partners with Google Cloud to expand generative AI suite

IT services company Capgemini announced in a release that the company has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to expand its existing strategic data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) suite to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) for generative AI.

Aiman Ezzat, the chief executive officer of Capgemini said in a statement, that this partnership aims at building AI capabilities which would help in their clients’ digital transformation journey.

“With an array of industry-specific use cases and accelerators, to assist clients in their digital and sustainable transformation journeys,” the CEO said.

Capgemini also plans on building a Centre of Excellence for Generative AI. The CEO noted, “With this new Generative AI Google Cloud Centre of Excellence, we will leverage our leading capabilities in business transformation, infrastructure, applications, data, AI and engineering.”

The company said in its release that the CoE will help Capgemini build enterprise-ready use cases to solve industry-specific challenges and improve business processes. Furthermore, they added that the first hundred use cases will be focused on the financial services, insurance, retail, and automotive sectors. Later, these use cases will be expanded. The company added that this step is expected to generate new revenue streams, and improve overall business efficiency.

Other major IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, etc. have also expanded their partnership with Google Cloud to expand their generative AI suite in recent months.

