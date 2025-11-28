Air India flight to Ahmedabad returns to Delhi due to suspected smoke detection

An Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad returned to Delhi airport on Thursday evening after a suspected smoke indication in the cargo hold area, according to sources. The flight, AI2939, operated by an Airbus A320 and carrying around 170 people, made the precautionary return shortly after departure.

Upon landing, thorough checks were conducted and the smoke indication was subsequently found to be false.

Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

A spokesperson for Air India confirmed, "The crew operating flight AI2939 from Delhi to Ahmedabad on 27 November decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a smoke indication in the cargo hold area, which was later found to be false after the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks. Following standard operating procedure, the aircraft landed in Delhi, and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely. Our ground team at Delhi had provided immediate assistance to the passengers, and alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination at the earliest."

Passengers were subsequently flown to Ahmedabad in another aircraft after the original plane underwent the necessary checks.

Earlier this month, another Air India flight travelling from San Francisco to Delhi made a precautionary landing in Mongolia after the crew detected a possible technical issue during the journey. The aircraft arriving safely at Ulaanbaatar airport where it was inspected by engineers.