Air India to add over 5,000 cabin crew and pilots in 2023 

Tata Group-owned Air India announced on Friday that the company plans to hire over 5,000 cabin crew trainees and pilots through 2023 in line with its rapid expansion plans.

The company noted in a release that they would be adding 4,200 cabin crew members and 900 pilots in the year 2023.

Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services, said in a statement, "With a sizeable aircraft order that was announced earlier in the month, more flights on international and domestic networks and re-alignment of domestic routes with AIX connect, cabin crew will play a decisive role in shaping the present and future of the Air India group."

"Addition of fresh talent will also accelerate the pace of cultural transformation at Air India, which is an integral part of our Vihaan.AI transformation program. We are also looking to step up hiring of more pilots and maintenance engineers" he added.

It is worth noting that earlier this month the airline announced its mega-deal with aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus in which it placed an order to add 470 aircraft to its fleet to support its growth plans. Moreover, the airline also has plans to lease 36 aircraft, of which two B 777-200 LR have already been added to their fleet.

Business Today had previously reported that the mega-deal would result in a flurry of jobs in the Indian aviation sector over the next decade.

Air India also noted in its release that the cabin crew members who would be hired would undergo a 15-week training.

The company had said, "The cabin crew, who will be recruited from around the country, will undergo a 15-week program imparting safety and service skills, and will be coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture. The training program will include extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline’s training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarization flights."

The airline also disclosed that between May 2022 and February 2023, they have hired over 1900 cabin crew members. Furthermore, over 1,100 cabin crew members have been trained in the last seven months, between July 2022 and January 2023. Also, in the past three months, around 500 cabin crew have been put on duty by the airline.

Air India currently has a staff supporting the operations of 140 aircraft. The airline was reacquired by the Tata Group in January 2022 from the government of India.

