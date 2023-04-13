scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Air India to deploy TaxiBots at Delhi, Bengaluru airports to save 15k tonnes of jet fuel over 3 yrs

Feedback

Air India to deploy TaxiBots at Delhi, Bengaluru airports to save 15k tonnes of jet fuel over 3 yrs

Air India will start TaxiBot operations for its A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi and Bengaluru airports

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said the airline is constantly looking for ways to improve sustainability and manage its carbon footprint Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said the airline is constantly looking for ways to improve sustainability and manage its carbon footprint

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with KSU Aviation to launch the TaxiBot operations, a move that has the potential to save up to 15,000 tonnes of jet fuel over three years.

Air India will start TaxiBot operations for its A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi and Bengaluru airports.

A semi-robotic equipment, the TaxiBot acts as an extension of an aircraft's nose landing gear. It is used to tow aircraft from the airport terminal gate to the taxi-out point and to tow aircraft from the terminal gate after landing (taxi-in phase) without utilising the aircraft's engines. This will cut down jet fuel consumption.

''The adoption of TaxiBots envisages a potential saving of 15,000 tonnes in fuel consumption over three years,'' the statement said.

Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said the airline is constantly looking for ways to improve sustainability and manage its carbon footprint.

''This collaboration with KSU will allow us to better assess the capabilities of TaxiBots, and potentially lead to greater deployment across Air India's subsidiaries and other airports,'' he said.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement