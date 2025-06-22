Air India trims narrowbody network by under 5%, suspends three routes temporarily

Air India has announced a temporary reduction of less than 5% to its narrowbody flight operations, effective until at least July 15, 2025. This decision follows earlier cuts to its widebody international services and is part of the airline’s broader strategy to enhance operational stability and reduce last-minute disruptions for passengers.
As part of the revised schedule, Air India will suspend flights on three routes: Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra. Each of these routes previously operated seven times a week.
Additionally, flight frequencies will be reduced across 19 domestic and short-haul international routes. Notable changes include a reduction of flights on key trunk routes such as Delhi-Mumbai (176x to 165x weekly), Delhi-Kolkata (70x to 63x weekly), and Mumbai-Kolkata (42x to 30x weekly).
Routes suspended until 15 July 2025
Routes with reduced frequency until 15 July 2025
Despite the adjustments, Air India will continue to operate approximately 600 daily flights across 120 routes using its narrowbody fleet.
In a statement, the airline apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it is contacting affected passengers directly to offer alternative travel arrangements, including complimentary rescheduling or full refunds.
Air India affirmed its commitment to restoring the full flight schedule as soon as operational conditions allow, while maintaining a focus on safety and reliability.