Air India’s 11xx flights follow a different journey: What passengers need to know

Air India on Thursday launched Easy Connect -- Hub and Spoke flights -- Varanasi via Delhi allowing eligible passengers to complete their international check-in and immigration formalities at their origin airport — not at the Hub airport where they connect.

This means a smoother, faster transit experience at the Hub, since your immigration formalities are completed at your origin airport. Travelling Varanasi-Delhi- London? Your immigration formalities will be completed at Varanasi. At Delhi, you can proceed through the international transfer process without having to complete immigration again.

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These flights currently apply to outbound journeys (from India to international destinations) and does not apply to inbound journeys (international to India).

Special features of Easy Connect

Some domestic flights under Easy Connect may operate from international terminals and Web check-in is not available for this service. Your booking qualifies for the Easy Connect - Hub & Spoke if all the following conditions apply. You are booked to travel on an AI 11XX series flight (e.g. AI 1111, AI 1112, etc.), and the ticket includes onward travel to - an international destination. There is 4 hours or less connection time between the Arrival time of your 1st flight and the Departure time of your 2nd flight

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What to expect?

Your international check-in and immigration formalities will be completed at your origin airport, not at the Hub. As both check‑in and immigration formalities are completed at origin, additional processing time is required. Please plan to arrive at least 3 hours before departure.



Web check-in is not available for your flight. You must collect your physical boarding pass at the check-in counter at your origin airport.

The Easy Connect - Hub & Spoke programme does not have customs declaration facilities at spoke airports. If you are carrying high-value or dutiable goods, it is recommend rebooking on an alternate flight.

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