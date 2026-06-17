Air India introduces basic fare: Routes, ticket prices, what changes for flyers

Air India’s new basic fare structure is likely to bring a ₹500-600 change in your airfare and is scheduled to be introduced on at least two dozen routes with travel time within 1-1.5 hours.

The unbundling of airfare by Air India comes at a time when the airline is facing ₹28,000 crore losses in FY26. The introduction of Basic fare builds on Air India’s branded fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - introduced in 2024 as part of the airline’s effort to simplify and enhance its customer offering.

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Air India has said that this Basic fare structure will be introduced on select routes. According to sources, these routes are likely to be short-duration flights such as Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Amritsar and Hyderabad-Bengaluru. These are the routes where passengers may not like to have meals during the flight.

It is seen as a move to provide competitive airfare amidst rising competition and tightening profits for airlines due to rising jet fuel costs.

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With the unbundling of meals from airfare, the fare structure is likely to be ₹500-600 km less on average per ticket. However, passengers can opt for meals 24 hours before departure.

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The Basic fare is available for travel in Economy Class and is designed for travellers who prioritise value. It includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary beverage service (tea/coffee), while complimentary meals are not included.

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By unbundling certain services, Air India is enabling price-conscious travellers to pay only for what they need, while preserving full-service offerings for those who value an all-inclusive experience.

With clearly differentiated bundles of products and services, Air India’s fare families are designed to align with evolving traveller preferences and enable guests to select the option that best meets their individual requirements.