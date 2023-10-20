Air India's post graduate recruitment program SOAR attracts 25,000 applicants

Air India initiated a program named "SOAR" (Spirit of Aviation Reimagined) to recruit students from business schools as part of its expansion efforts. The Tata Group-owned airline noted that SOAR is a unique student program in the aviation sector. The program aims to introduce fresh talent to the intricacies of the aviation industry and enhance Air India's workforce.

Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Chief Human Resources Officer of Air India, highlighted that the airline is actively reimagining its role in the aviation sector.

Tripathi said, "Air India is actively reimagining its role in the aviation sector, and our journey to top campuses in the country is more than just a recruitment drive... SOAR is a platform which benefits industry, academia and students simultaneously.”

The airline, which has been undergoing a five-year transformation journey under the Tata Group, mentioned that their talent augmentation drives over the past year have received substantial interest from the market and leading educational institutions. In just one week, their initial recruitment drive for management post-graduates drew 25,000 applicants.

Air India, with approximately 15,000 employees, announced that Team Horizon from IIM Bangalore won the first edition of SOAR. Team JMH, representing IMT Ghaziabad, became the first runners-up, and teams "Republic of Restless" from IIM Shillong and "Horizon" from IIFT jointly secured the second runners-up position. The competition featured participation from 27 business schools.

This approach to talent acquisition comes after Air India's significant order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, with deliveries set to begin in November this year. The Tata Group took control of Air India from the government in January last year, aiming to revitalize the airline.