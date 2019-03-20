The Great Amazon Holi Sale 2019: Attractive discounts on Samsung Galaxy M20, RealmeU, Vivo V15 Pro and more

The Great Amazon Holi sale 2019 is here! Amazon is giving several deals as a part of its Holi discount offers, under which users can buy smartphones at discounted prices, much lower than the original costs.

The e-commerce platform is extending attractive deals at throw away prices on select devices. The festive offers by the portal include no cost EMI options that can be availed on Amazon Pay, ICICI credit cards on orders above Rs 3,000, 5 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank credit, and debit EMI transactions, instant cashback worth Rs 5,400 and up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, etc.

The handsets on offer also come with impressive features like power chipset, attractive camera setup and a huge battery backup and much more.

Here are some of them up for grabs.

Samsung Galaxy M20- Launched on February 5, 2019, the budget smartphone is being offered at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and comes with powerpacked features such as a 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 13 MP+5 MP dual lens primary camera, 8 MP front camera, 6.3 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels display powered by a Exynos 7904, octa core processor and a non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery and a host of other features. Users can buy the smartphone on no cost EMIs up to six months, net banking and credit/ATM/debit card payment options.

Realme U1- Launched in India on December 5, 2018, U1 is Realme's best selfie camera and is priced at Rs 10,999. It comes with AI 25MP selfie camera with Sony flagship IMX 576sensor, 13MP+2MP AI dual rear camera, supports portrait lighting, Slo-Mo video and Bokeh effect, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable up to 256GB using microSD card and screen unlock: finger print sensor and AI face unlock (unlocks in 0.1 second). Users can buy this handset on EMI instalments starting at Rs 518, cash/card on delivery as well as debit card/credit card/net banking payments.

Vivo V15 Pro- The newly launched smartphone by Vivo has a big and a vibrant display and comes with features such as a 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 48MP+8 MP+5 MP triple lens primary camera, 32 MP front camera, 6.39 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, octa core processor and a non-removable Li-Ion 3700 mAh battery. The handset is priced at Rs 28,990 with EMI instalments starting at Rs 1,365, cash/card on delivery as well as debit card/credit card/net banking payments.

Check Amazon's website for more such offers.

