Amazon boss Jeff Bezos creates another record; becomes first person to be worth over $200 billion

Amazon Inc founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has become the first billionaire in modern history to cross the $200 billion mark as the shares of his company rose to a new high. His wealth is now almost double to that of the second richest person in the world, Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The Amazon Inc share surged 2.85 per cent or $95.36 to $3,441.85 on Wednesday compared to the previous close of $3,346.49 on NASDAQ, pushing his total worth to $204 billion.

Not only he but the stock also pushed his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott's wealth to a record level, making her the second richest woman in the world after L'Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Jeff Bezos owns 11.1 per cent stake in Amazon, while his wife holds a 3.8 per cent stake in the $1.68 trillion company. Bezos could have achieved the current milestone earlier but the split with his wife led to the transfer of a quarter of his Amazon shares to Mackenzie.

The share of e-comm giant has surged over 80 per cent since the beginning of the year as coronavirus ravaged the world and people resorted to online shopping to avoid going out. This has also led to around $86 billion jump in Jeff Bezos' wealth in the past year alone.

By an estimate, Jeff Bezos' net worth is now more than entire m-cap of some of the biggest giants in the US, including Exxon Mobil, Nike and Mcdonald's.

Moreover, the Amazon Inc boss may be well on the path to becoming a trillionaire. As per a recent report, he could become the world's first trillionaire by the year 2026. The Amazon CEO might achieve that feat by the time he is 62. The report, 'The Trillion Dollar Club', by Comparison that advises small businesses, stated that Bezos is on track to become the world's first trillionaire despite losing an estimated $38 billion after his divorce with MacKenzie.

