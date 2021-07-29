Ambience Mall Gurugram owner Raj Singh Gehlot arrested in Rs 200 cr loan fraud case

Gurugram-based Ambience Mall's owner Raj Singh Gehlot was arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a bank fraud case.

Gehlot was detained from Gurugram and will be produced before a court in Delhi later in the day, an ED official told IANS.

As per the federal probe agency's officials, the bank loan fraud case is worth around Rs 200 crore. Gehlot, who is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had swindled the money with the help of politically connected people as well as government officials.

Also Read: COVID-19 impact: Shopping mall owners' revenue fell nearly 50% in FY21

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) had instructed the CBI to investigate the case for the alleged illegal construction of a commercial building on around 18.98 acres of land in Gurugram by brazenly disregarding the building by-laws and legal provisions in connivance with others.

The land Ambience Mall was constructed on was allegedly meant for a housing project. Built in 2007, the mall, according to its website, has over 230 stores.

The CBI has filed a case against a private person, Gehlot, Ambience Developers and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., Ambience Ltd., and unknown officials of Planning Department, HUDA, Town and Country Planning, and unknown private persons at the behest of Punjab and Haryana HC.

Both CBI and ED had conducted searches at many locations of Gehlot last year.