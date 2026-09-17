Amneal expands India operations after Kashiv buy, builds biosimilars portfolio

India is already a significant part of that global network. Amneal says it has invested more than $300 million in India over the past 15 years and now has more than 5,500 employees across eight FDA-approved manufacturing and R&D facilities. Its India operations span Ahmedabad, Dahej, Vizag and Hyderabad, with capabilities covering oral solids, injectables, APIs, oncology products and R&D.

The Kashiv acquisition adds another layer to that footprint. Amneal says Kashiv's India subsidiaries have infrastructure and teams supporting global R&D, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory and intellectual property activities, while its own India network is already part of the company's global manufacturing and innovation infrastructure. Amneal's timeline specifically describes the Kashiv acquisition as adding biosimilar R&D and manufacturing facilities in both the US and India.

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“India has a strong foundation in pharmaceutical manufacturing and now has an opportunity to add greater depth in biopharmaceutical innovation. At Amneal, we remain committed to building capabilities across manufacturing, R&D, biosimilars and complex medicines,” said Dr Parva Purohit, Senior Vice President and Head R&D, Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The move comes as Amneal broadens its portfolio beyond traditional generics. The company has around 300 generic, biosimilar and specialty medicines and delivers more than 160 million prescriptions annually, primarily in the US. It now expects biosimilars to become a more significant part of its affordable medicines business, with more than $300 billion worth of global biologics expected to lose exclusivity over the next decade.

Amneal already has biosimilar products in the market and a pipeline that includes candidates such as omalizumab and denosumab. Before the Kashiv acquisition, the company had said it expected five additional biosimilar launches between 2026 and 2027. Following the acquisition, its stated target has expanded to more than 12 commercial biosimilars and more than 20 additional products in development by 2030.

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For India, the expansion is not limited to biosimilars. Amneal is also building manufacturing capacity in peptides and other complex medicines. Its India operations include API facilities in Dahej, Rajoda and Vizag, while the company is developing peptide manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, including a drug substance facility in Dahej and drug product and drug substance facilities at Bavla.

The company also sees India's role extending into the broader biopharmaceutical ecosystem. Amneal said areas including R&D investment, innovation capital, advanced research infrastructure, industry-academia collaboration and regulatory science would be important to develop the sector.

The company also sees workforce development as an important requirement as pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D become more sophisticated.

“Pharmaceuticals industry in India is growing rapidly, both in terms of R&D as well as manufacturing. Hence it is important that equal emphasis is laid on industry-academia-government collaborations to attain trained and industry-ready workforce,” said Rahul Maitra, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal was founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel. The company has built a portfolio spanning generic, biosimilar and specialty medicines and is continuing to invest in manufacturing and R&D. The Kashiv acquisition gives it a larger integrated biosimilars platform, while its established Indian manufacturing and R&D network gives the country a bigger role in that global expansion.