Andhra Pradesh approves transfer of 480 acres of land for Adani-Google AI data centre

Andhra Pradesh has approved the transfer of 480 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to Adani Infra (India) Private Limited, a partner of Raiden Infotech India, the Google-owned company leading a major data centre project in the state. The council of ministers granted the approval following a proposal from Raiden Infotech India, with the official order issued on December 2. This land allocation is expected to bolster the state’s digital infrastructure and attract further technology investment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The Government, after careful examination of the proposal, and as per the approval accorded by the council of ministers in its meeting dated 28/11/2025 hereby accords permission for the transfer of 480 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to M/s Adani Infra (India) Private Limited," the order issued on December 2 said.

Raiden Infotech India is investing over Rs 87,500 crore in phased data centre developments across Andhra Pradesh. In return, the company will receive Rs 22,000 crore in incentives from the state over time, as part of government efforts to promote digital projects.

According to the government order, Raiden has requested that its notified partners, including Adani Infra, be authorised to avail the incentives previously promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration for the Data Centre Project.

Advertisement

Raiden Infotech, a Google company, will establish a 1 GW AI Data Centre as the main component of the project. The company identified several 'notified partners,' including Adani Infra, AdaniConneX India, Adani Power India, Bharti Airtel, Nxtra Data, and Nxtra Vizag (a Bharti Airtel subsidiary).

Raiden has specifically requested that all three land parcels identified by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) be allotted to Adani Infra, as the primary notified partner, subject to completing survey and handing over possession.

The government order stated that the data centre will be built to the same standards as those supporting Google’s core services, such as Search, YouTube, and Workspace. The planned facility’s 1 GW power consumption would account for nearly half of Mumbai’s annual electricity usage.