Another top executive Richard Lobo quits Infosys; second exit from top brass in a week

In yet another high profile exit from Indian IT services company Infosys, Executive Vice President Richard Lobo has resigned from the company, the IT giant announced in a regulatory filing. Lobo, who was the former head of HR at the company, was moved to a special projects team under Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh, and long time executive Sushanth Tharappan was appointed as the head of HR last month, as reported by Business Today.

“This is to inform that Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President and Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from the services of the Company. His last date with the company would be August 31, 2023. The Company places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by him and for his contributions to the company,” the IT services company informed exchanges in a regulatory filing.

Lobo is an Infosys veteran, and has been with the company for around 23 years. He joined the company in 2000 and served as the head of HR from 2015 to 2023.

In his resignation letter to the CEO, Lobo noted, “I’m writing to inform you of my decision to resign from my position at Infosys. I’m grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had during my time here.”

Lobo’s departure from the company fits in with the trend of high profile exits at Infosys and other Indian IT companies. Last week, the Global Head of Account Expansion, Charles Salameh, put in his papers to take up the role of CEO at Sangoma Technologies Corporation.

Before that, Global Chief Information Security Officer and Business Head at Infosys, Vishal Salvi, exited the IT company to join Quick Heal as CEO. EVP Narsimha Rao Mannepalli left Infosys in June after 22 years.

Other high profile exits include, Mohit Joshi, who was a President at Infosys. Joshi joined Tech Mahindra as CEO designate. Ravi Kumar S, who was also a President at the IT major, took up the role of CEO at Cognizant.