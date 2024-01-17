Apple opens state-of-the-art, sustainable corporate office in Bengaluru

Apple is solidifying its presence in India, having opened two retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023. The company has now inaugurated a new office at Minsk Square, Bengaluru, adding to its corporate office footprint in India, which includes locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram.

Spanning 15 floors, it can accommodate a workforce of up to 1,200. It also boasts dedicated lab spaces, collaborative areas, and wellness facilities and includes the renowned Caffe Macs. Apple’s teams in Bengaluru work across a wide range of Apple’s business — from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and others.

Aligned with Apple’s commitment to a carbon-neutral footprint for its corporate operations since 2020, the interior of the new office is crafted using locally sourced materials such as stone, wood, and fabric for walls and flooring, and adorned with native plants. In line with Apple's adoption of 100 per cent renewable energy since 2018, the new office will operate entirely on renewable energy. Additionally, the company is striving to attain a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating, the highest level of LEED certification.

“Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate,” says an Apple spokesperson.

Cupertino-giant Apple has been in India for over 25 years and has nearly 3,000 employees. It works closely with Indian suppliers of all sizes, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

Over the last few years, India has emerged as a key priority market for Apple. The company has been witnessing an all-time high in iPhone sales for the last few quarters and is also expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country. While Apple has been making iPhones in India since 2017 (it started with the iPhone SE), in 2023 Apple closed the gap with China by starting production of iPhone 15 in India before its global debut.

