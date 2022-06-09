Asian Granito Ltd appoints Mehul Shah as CFO

Ceramic tiles manufacturer Asian Granito Limited announced on Thursday that Mehul Shah has been appointed as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 10. Shah will replace Amarendra Kumar Gupta who has resigned from the post effective June 9.

“Amarendra Kumar Gupta, has tendered his resignation from the statutory position of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 9th June, 2022. The Company has accepted the resignation and he will be relieved from the Company w.e.f. 9th June, 2022 after closure of business hours,” noted the firm in an official filing.

Mehul Shah has been appointed as CFO and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) pursuant to the assessment and recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Audit Committee.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e . 9 th June, 2022 and pursuant to assessment and recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Audit Committee has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Mehul Shah as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 10th June, 2022,” read the filing.

Asian Granito Limited explained that Mehul Shah is a Chartered Accountant with over 22 years of experience in strategic accounting, financial operations, profitability management, SAP & ERP Implementation, cost optimisation, internal audit, compliance management, taxation, fund management, budgeting, training and development and People Management with proven track record of delivering consistent business results through adept leadership and application.