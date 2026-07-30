Assam floods: Sajjan Jindal quietly donates Rs 5 crore; Himanta says state learnt from bank statement

Must Watch: Assam Flood Crisis: Top Explosive Ground Visuals Of Devastation & Rescue!

'NO ANNOUNCEMENT, NO COMMUNICATION'

Sharing the development on X, Sarma said the state government learnt of the contribution only while reviewing the Chief Minister's Relief Fund bank statements.

"This morning, I was deeply touched by the generosity of Shri @sajjanjindal of @jswsteel, who quietly and without any intimation transferred ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support those affected by the devastating floods."

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The chief minister added, "We came to know of this noble gesture only when our team was reviewing the Fund's bank statements earlier today. There was no announcement, no communication, just a silent act of compassion."

Sarma also noted that Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group and Sajjan Jindal's mother, hails from Assam. "It is also a matter of pride for Assam that his respected mother, Smt Savitri Jindal ji, Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, hails from our State."

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam, Sarma said: "On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Sajjan Ji for his humility and magnanimity."

He also assured that every rupee received in the CMRF "will be spent with utmost prudence and diligence for the welfare of our people affected by the #AssamFloods."

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This morning, I was deeply touched by the generosity of Shri @sajjanjindal of @jswsteel, who quietly and without any intimation transferred ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support those affected by the devastating floods.



We came to know of this noble gesture… pic.twitter.com/2rlY7a94a6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026

FLOOD SITUATION REMAINS GRIM

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the flood situation remained grim despite water receding from most parts of the state. Three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours- two in Sivasagar and one in Golaghat - taking this year's flood toll to 78.

According to the latest bulletin, 3,00,031 people remain affected, with Charaideo the worst-hit district, followed by Sivasagar and Jorhat. More than 16,500 displaced people are staying in 71 relief camps, while another 72,000 people are being assisted through 30 relief distribution centres.

The floods have submerged 21,523.08 hectares of cropland, washed away more than 11,000 animals, affected another 17,000, and damaged embankments, roads, schools, houses and other public infrastructure.

CENTRE REVIEWS SITUATION

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Sarma for the second time in seven days to review the flood situation and assured all possible assistance from the Centre for relief and restoration efforts.

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After flagging off relief materials collected by BJP workers, Sarma said the overall flood situation had improved since there had been no heavy rainfall after July 21, but the scale of destruction remained significant.

"The flood situation has improved as there has been no heavy rainfall after July 21. But the problem is that the damage has been so huge," he said.

He added that many people were still unable to return home because their houses had either been damaged or filled with mud and silt, while access to some areas remained difficult as roads were blocked by debris carried down from the hills of Nagaland.

"The floods as a whole have subsided, and the situation will improve in days to come. It is important now how we resolve the misery of our people," the chief minister said.

Replying to a question on whether Assam would seek international assistance, Sarma said, "We do not need international aid. The central and state governments are competent to deal with the situation."

IMD ISSUES FRESH RAIN ALERT

Even as floodwaters recede, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland from July 30 to August 1.

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The weather office said the forecast could particularly affect Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts in Assam.