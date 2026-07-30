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AI is not the risk, but human readiness is, says AudacityAI founder Kunal Sood on building character in the Age of AI

AI is not the risk, but human readiness is, says AudacityAI founder Kunal Sood on building character in the Age of AI

AudacityAI founder says that as governments and businesses scale AI adoption, organisations should not only focus on making AI more capable, but also improve the human qualities needed to use AI responsibly.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 12:54 PM IST
AI is not the risk, but human readiness is, says AudacityAI founder Kunal Sood on building character in the Age of AIKunal Sood, founder of AudacityA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing at an unprecedented rate across industries and real-world usage, but are we matching the pace? According to Kunal Sood, founder of AudacityAI, AI is not “humanity’s greatest risk,” but readiness to adapt, develop, and strengthen human capabilities alongside technology is the bigger risk.

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“The greater risk is allowing our wisdom, character, and compassion to evolve slower than the technologies we create. Every technological revolution has amplified human intent. AI will do the same,” Sood said.

Leadership in age of AI

Sood plans to redefine leadership in the "Intelligence Age.” He says that traditional leadership models are not quite sufficient for an AI-driven world through his doctoral research at the Indian School of Business as an Executive Fellow.

“The leadership models that built the Industrial Age are no longer sufficient for the Intelligence Age,” he said. “For decades, we optimized organizations for efficiency and scale. The next generation of leaders must also cultivate empathy, ethical judgment, resilience, systems thinking, and the ability to unite people around a shared purpose.”

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AI adoption to readiness

In October 2025, Sood launched AudacityAI during the 80th United Nations General Assembly to develop a leadership framework that combines behavioural science, positive psychology, systems thinking, and Indian philosophical traditions.

The framework is built around four principles: Seva (service), Sangha (community), Sadhana (continuous self-development), and Swadharma (higher purpose). “The next competitive advantage will not belong simply to organizations with the most advanced AI,” he said.

“It will belong to those that build cultures of trust, connection, purpose, adaptability, belonging, and human flourishing. Technology can amplify intelligence. Leadership determines whether that intelligence serves humanity.”

Now, as governments and businesses scale AI adoption, Sood says that organisations should not only focus on making AI more capable, but also improve the human qualities needed to use AI responsibly. He added that AI is a transformative invention, but its benefits or risks will depend on how companies build AI systems, how governments create rules and safeguards, its ethical use, and its social impact.

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 12:54 PM IST
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