AWS aims to bridge the digital divide in India, says top executive

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made significant investments in India. The retail giant's cloud computing arm also has growth plans for the country, with a commitment to investing Rs 1,05,600 crores in India by 2030 to meet the rising demand for cloud services. In an interview with Business Today, Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist of the Public Sector at AWS, discussed the role of cloud technology in India's digital transformation, its advantages, and how cloud technology can expedite growth in the public sector. Edited excerpts:

BT: How can the digital transformation happen through the adoption of cloud technology?

SK: Digital transformation can only happen through the adoption of cloud technology. It brings agility, cost savings, elasticity, and the benefits of economies of scale. Today, governments are not only focusing on innovation but also aiming to scale their solutions globally. India has demonstrated its ability to build large national platforms, and we are also working on industry-specific applications in areas such as space, education, agriculture, and healthcare. These innovations require cloud services built on top of the foundational cloud infrastructure.

BT: How does cloud technology play a crucial role in the digital transformation of the public sector in India

SK: Moving on to the public sector, cloud technology can be scaled for the Indian scenario, considering the country’s vast population. India’s government aims to attract $1 trillion in investments to drive economic growth. Cloud technology plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. It allows government departments to migrate applications quickly, reducing the time and effort required for infrastructure setup. For example, Digilocker has scaled to over 189 million users, thanks to the cloud’s scalability and cost-effectiveness. Cloud technology empowers government departments to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management.

BT: Ensuring data security and privacy is critical. How does AWS address these concerns, especially in the public sector?

SK: Ensuring the security of data is our top priority. We adhere to over 300 certifications and protocols, and we offer tools like Hardware Security Module (HSM) hardware (to safeguard sensitive data, cryptographic keys, and digital certificates by providing a dedicated and tamper-resistant environment for these operations) for customers to have control over their data encryption keys. Additionally, we provide localized data solutions to meet government data residency requirements.

BT: What support does AWS offer start-ups in the healthcare and medtech sectors in India?

SK: AWS actively supports start-ups in the healthcare and medtech sectors. For instance, start-ups like Eka Care are using AWS to create unique healthcare solutions. Amazon HealthLake, a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant service (a set of regulatory standards that intend to protect private and sensitive patient data from hospitals, insurance companies, and healthcare providers) with Amazon Comprehend, facilitates data storage and analysis for healthcare organizations. We continue to collaborate with start-ups to drive innovation in healthcare.

BT: AWS has made significant investments in India. How do these investments contribute to the technology landscape of the country?

SK: Our investment in India, totalling $12.7 billion, contributes significantly to the country’s GDP, making AWS a key player in India’s technology landscape. We are committed to enabling the growth and transformation of India’s public sector through cloud technology. Furthermore, we are dedicated to bridging the digital divide, ensuring that even the remotest citizens, including students in remote villages, can access and acquire the skills to utilise cloud technology’s benefits. Our goal is to make cloud technology more accessible, available, and user-friendly through national platforms. In addition to our work with Digilocker, we have other projects such as DigiYatra and Samarth eGov, a Delhi University application that has been adopted as a governance application by 200 higher education institutes.

BT: Can you elaborate on the role of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the public sector, and how AWS is leveraging this technology?

SK: It is important to recognise that it is a powerful tool with diverse applications. AWS offers a range of models and services to cater to various use cases. Customisation of AI models according to specific requirements is a key focus, ensuring responsible AI usage. Generative AI can enhance public sector operations, such as document summarisation and question-answering systems, while respecting privacy and data security. There are concerns about technology taking over, but it’s essential to recognise that technology, including AI, is an enabler. Responsible AI usage is crucial. For example, we encourage customisation of AI models to suit specific needs while ensuring that AI respects privacy and data security. It’s about making technology work for us and not against us.

