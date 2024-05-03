Bajaj Auto unveils most powerful, feature-rich Pulsar NS400 at Rs 1.85 lakh

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto on May 3 unveiled the most powerful and feature-rich Pulsar ever with an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh.

The latest offering from the Pune-based automaker, Pulsar NS400Z, promises to take on the likes of the Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke and the Triumph Speed 400 — all positioned in the middle-weight offering from the company.

Bajaj Auto has sold 1.8 crore Pulsars to date, and the brand has earned Rs 10,000 crore since its unveiling in 2001. The company sells one Pulsar motorcycle every 20 seconds, according to estimates.

Equipped with the 373 cc engine that powered the KTM 390 Duke until last year, the Pulsar NS400Z borrows its underpinnings from the Dominar 400 as well as the much-smaller Pulsar NS200. The new motorcycle produces 40 BHP of power at the crank and sends 35 NM of torque to the rear wheel via a six-speed powertrain. The braking duties are handled by upside-down forks at the front and a single disc at the back, according to an NDTV report.

The motorcycle boasts features like a ride-by-wire throttle, a switchable traction control system, and four ride modes – Sport, Rain, Road, and Off-road. It also gets full LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with a separate display for turn-by-turn navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Unlike the other Pulsars in Bajaj Auto’s line-up, the Pulsar NS400Z gets a flat handlebar that should aid handling in city traffic as well as enable effortless cruising on the highway. The instrument cluster gets a colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation on some variants.

The motorcycle will be available in black, white, red and grey shades. The online bookings for the vehicle are now open against a deposit of Rs 5,000.