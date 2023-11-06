Balenciaga opens first store in India at Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Brands Limited has signed a deal with French luxury brand, Balenciaga, now owned by French corporation Kering, to bring its couture to the Indian market. Balenciaga opened its first store in India at the Jio World Plaza. RBL will be Balenciaga’s sole India partner.

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, opened the Jio World Plaza, in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. It houses over 20 high-end brands, including Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Rolex etc. The Jio World Plaza venture, led by Isha Ambani, integrates the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden. The Ambani family hosted a grand event and a fashion show to mark the opening of the Jio World Plaza.

Balenciaga’s elevated ground floor space in Jio World Plaza offers the latest ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories, eyewear, and jewelry on offer from the luxury brand. The store in itself follows the experiential ‘Raw Architecture’ concept, that leaves surfaces intentionally raw with evocative details like simulated corrosion or rough edges. The brushed concrete floors resemble sidewalk tiles, while the walls and shelving units are paneled with stained and aged concrete as well. The ceiling grids, industrial lighting systems, and other technical fixtures are exposed overhead, while the aluminum tables, hanging racks, and faux leather benches are patinated and worn to simulate warehouse fixtures.

Balenciaga opens first store in India at Jio World Plaza

Balenciaga was founded by Spanish-born Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 and was established in Paris in 1937. Demna, who is the creative director of Balenciaga, appointed in 2015, now continues to uphold the vision of Balenciaga through its collections, ready-to-wear accessories and objet d’art.

Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands, said, “Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga. Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo, and a consequent cult in the fashion industry has already created a strong footing throughout the world. It’s the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and is using fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality”.

RBL has a mandate to launch and build global brands in the premium fashion and lifestyle segments. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Burberry, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Sunglass Hut, Tiffany & Co, Versace among others.

RBL also has equity investments in Indian couture brands Manish Malhotra and Raghavendra Rathore.

Also watch: Jio World Plaza: From Balenciaga to Pizzas from Naples, here's a sneak peek inside India's biggest luxury retail haven

Also watch: 'She has redefined luxury': Mukesh Ambani commends daughter Isha at Jio World Plaza opening