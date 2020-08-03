BCCI invites bids for Team India kit sponsorship, merchandising partner rights

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday invited bids for cricket team kit sponsorship and official merchandising partner rights via tender process. The development comes as a deal with Nike, who had been the kit sponsor for the Indian team for 14 years, comes to an end in September 2020.

"The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT which will be available from August 3, 2020, on receipt of payment of the Tender Fee of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh Only). The ITT will remain for purchase till August 26, 2020," BCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from September 19 to November 10 in UAE this year. "All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines," news agency PTI reported on Sunday citing an unidentified IPL Governing Council (GC) member.

The Governing Council also decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved coronavirus replacements in the event to be held in UAE. Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the deadly clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June.

"The BCCI has received presentations from a Dubai-based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble," the official added.Also read: Sovereign Gold Bond V Series opens for subscription: All you need to know

