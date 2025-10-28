Best Management Advice: 'Transformation is essential, but it must honor the legacy'

Best Management Advice with Indraneel Dutt, Managing Director & CEO of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

What was the problem you were grappling with?

When I joined Ion Exchange, I was excited and humbled to step into a company with over sixty years of legacy, shaped by stalwarts whose dedication became the pillars of our success. While the organization had earned immense trust from customers, employees and communities worldwide, markets were shifting, customers demanded faster, more customized solutions and digital technologies were transforming the water business. The challenge was to modernize while preserving the values and traditions that define Ion Exchange, balancing the need for progress while preserving the values and traditions that had underpinned Ion Exchange’s success.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I turned to Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Executive Chairman, who has been at the heart of Ion Exchange for over fifty years. His deep understanding of the company, its people and culture — along with his genuine love for the organization — made him the ideal mentor. He appreciates employee dedication, understands evolving business needs and recognizes the importance of transformation to keep the company competitive.

What was the advice you received?

His advice was thoughtful and people-centered: “Transformation is essential, but it must honor the legacy you inherit. Enable employees, break silos and foster cross-functional collaboration. Use technology to empower, not replace and ensure every initiative reinforces the pride and trust employees feel. Lead change with clarity, empathy and purpose — when people understand why it matters, they will embrace it and help carry the organization forward.”

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

This advice has guided me in framing transformation as an enabler of our long-standing Vision and Mission. Initiatives such as SAP integration, cloud and edge control and hybrid digital models have begun enhancing agility, access and support decision-making. Culturally, we continue to focus on breaking silos and fostering cross-functional collaboration, creating a “One Ion Exchange” mindset. At the heart of this journey lies the Ion Exchange SPIRIT - Our values remain our compass, ensuring that modernization never comes at the cost of our purpose or legacy.

Having completed two years at Ion Exchange, I see this as the start of an exciting, long-term journey. There is still much to achieve, but witnessing our people embrace change as evolution rather than disruption fills me with optimism and pride and reinforces my confidence that together we will continue shaping Ion Exchange’s legacy for many successful years ahead.