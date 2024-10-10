'Big loss! I lost a dear friend': Mukesh Ambani expresses 'immense grief' on Ratan Tata's demise

Mukesh Ambani expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, calling it a "very sad day for India and India Inc." Ambani emphasised that Tata's death is not only a significant loss for the Tata Group but for every Indian citizen.

Reflecting on their personal relationship, Ambani shared, "The passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend." He recalled how each interaction with Tata inspired him and deepened his admiration for Tata's noble character and exceptional human values.

"Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist who always strove for society's greater good."

In his statement he further noted that with Tata's demise, India has lost one of its most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. "Mr. Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat," Ambani stated, recognising Tata's pivotal role in transforming the Tata Group into a global enterprise, expanding it more than 70 times since he assumed the role of Chairman in 1991.

On behalf of Reliance and the Ambani family, Mukesh Ambani extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Tata family and the entire Tata Group. He concluded with a touching personal note, saying, "Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti."

