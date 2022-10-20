Billionaire-philanthropist Shiv Nadar wins major international award; see details here

The US - India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has felicitated Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, with the USISPF Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the technology industry and his philanthropic initiatives to transform lives through access to educational opportunities.

Shiv Nadar, in addition to being a successful entrepreneur, has invested $1.1 billion through the Shiv Nadar Foundation towards philanthropic initiatives, particularly in the area of education. As per USISPF, the impact of the Shiv Nadar Foundation institutions is reflected in the aspirations of meritorious students who started their journeys from humble, geographically, remote backgrounds, but are today pursuing their dreams in India as well as other countries.

Shiv Nadar said that he is humbled to be recognised for what has been a deeply enriching journey that he embarked upon 47 years ago by establishing HCL. "Today, HCL Tech is amongst the top technology companies in the world that operate across various sectors. During my journey of building HCL, I realized that we also need to create leaders and innovators for tomorrow. With this belief and my mother’s encouragement, I started my philanthropic efforts through the Shiv Nadar Foundation."

He added that the educational institutions under the Foundation are focused on nurturing transformative leaders who can go on to positively impact many more lives. "I hope that this award will inspire many young people to become entrepreneurs and also give back to the society.”

Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF added that he is grateful to Shiv Nadar & HCL Group for their deep commitment towards serving local communities and contributing to inclusive growth and social development in both US and India. "Shiv is a true global statesman and his immense contributions in bringing the US and India closer together, and truly investing in the future of citizens of both countries is commendable.”



