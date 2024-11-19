Birla Opus Paints unveils its 4th factory in Karnataka, raises manufacturing capacity to 866 MLPA

Birla Opus Paints, a division of Grasim Industries Ltd, on Tuesday said it has opened its fourth plant in Chamarajnagar, Mysore. The state-of-the-art, fully automated, integrated paint plant was unveiled by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

The plant has officially begun commercial production. This new facility will significantly boost the company's manufacturing capacity to 866 MLPA (Million Liters Per Annum). The new facility, which adds 230 million litres per annum (MLPA) to the company's capacity, takes the total production capacity of Birla Opus Paints to 866 MLPA.

This development is part of the company’s ambitious expansion plan, which aims to establish six manufacturing plants with a combined capacity of 1,332 MLPA. Birla Opus Paints, which claims to be the 2nd largest decorative paints player by installed capacity, aims to generate a revenue worth Rs 10,000 crores in the first three years since its inception.

Kumar Mangalam Birla said: “The launch of Birla Opus Paints earlier this year marked a pivotal moment in the Indian paints industry as we look to redefine the industry. The business is progressing in line with the plan with an impactful journey so far and is on track to hit the revenue target of Rs 10,000 crore within the first three years of full-scale operations.”

He added: “To cater specifically to the growing needs of the southern region, our fourth state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chamarajnagar supports our growth strategy. This new facility will help us provide quality products and services to customers with increased responsiveness, underscoring our unwavering commitment to becoming a leader in the decorative paint industry.”

The Chamarajnagar plant, boasting a capacity of 230 MLPA, will produce Water-based paints, Enamel paints, and Wood Finish Paints. The Water-based paints will utilize advanced Emulsions manufactured in-house as a key raw material through a unique polymer synthesis process. The Solvent-based paints will incorporate in-house resins with designer molecules for enhanced corrosion resistance, durability, quick drying time, and superior gloss. The plant is fully sustainable with zero liquid discharge and is equipped with 4th generation manufacturing technology to ensure swift supply chain management, zero defects, and complete product traceability.

Birla Opus Paints has previously announced plans to establish six strategically located manufacturing plants with a total capacity of 1,332 MLPA, requiring an upfront investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The paints business has already invested a total capex of Rs 8,470 crore (85% of the total project costs). Currently, four plants are operational.

During its launch, Birla Opus Paints had aimed to provide an extensive product selection consisting of over 145 products and 1,200 SKUs, including Water based paints, enamel paint, Wood Finishes, Waterproofing, and Wallpaper. By the end of September 2024, the company successfully introduced 129 products from the original plan of 145+, encompassing more than 900 SKUs.

Himanshu Kapania, Director, Aditya Birla Group, said, “Birla Opus Paints continues to make rapid strides as part of its growth journey. With 4 out of our 6 state-of-the-art, fully automated manufacturing plants now operational across Panipat, Ludhiana, Cheyyar and Chamarajnagar, we are well-positioned to meet growing demand by having higher supply capacity. The inauguration of our fourth plant marks a key milestone, reinforcing our commitment to progress.”