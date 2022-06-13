Blackstone-backed edtech start-up Simplilearn to expand its workforce by 800 members

Edtech platform Simplilearn aims to expand its workforce by 800 members in 2022. The company's hiring is in line with its plan to strengthen its teams in India and the international markets.

As per the company, this move is to address the increasing demand for reskilling and upskilling. The company, which was acquired by private equity firm Blackstone Group for $250 million last year, also said that ever since the buyout, Simplilearn has utilised the funds in two key areas - the organisation's workforce and marketing. The bulk-hiring has been split between product, tech and the marketing teams. The tech team very recently went from 60 to 200.

In light of the hiring and growth plans of the company, Krishna Kumar, founder & CEO of Simplilearn, said, "Continuing on our chosen path of mindful growth, we have invested a significant share of our revenue in building and sustaining our team strength. We believe talent is a crucial part of the company's journey to success. We are constantly exploring avenues to fresh onboard talent while facilitating the growth and development of our existing team members. The ongoing hiring is a part of our company's expansion plan, in India and abroad, as we look to invest in our workforce by the end of 2022 substantially."

"Over the past couple of years, the shift to online training and education led to a growth spurt in the number of providers in the industry. The industry is witnessing a transition phase with hybrid models of work and study. As demand for upskilling and reskilling programs prevail, and given our planned and sustained growth over time, we are grateful to continue successfully on the upward path," Kumar added.

Soon, Simplilearn will be hiring at its CXO, Vice President, and Senior Vice President levels for the Indian and the United States establishments, with both markets currently constituting 80 per cent of the company's business.

The company is also set to hire freshers that will constitute 20 per cent of the company’s workforce, which in turn will provide career opportunities to young professionals and college graduates.