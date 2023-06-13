Blast at Tata Steel plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal injures 19; firm says internal probe underway

A blast at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant has injured 19 on Tuesday after a steam pipe had burst. The injured have been moved to Cuttack, and an internal investigation is underway.

According to local media reports, the accident happened at the blast furnace power plant of the company in Odisha’s Dhenkanal.

The company said that the accident took place at around 1 pm during inspection, which resulted in the injuries of 19 people. They were immediately moved to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant, and then eventually moved to Cuttack for further treatment in their ambulance and were accompanied by a doctor and paramedics.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities and conducting our own internal investigation. Safety remains our top priority and we're committed to learning from this incident. More details will follow as they become available,” the company said.

"A total of 19 patients from Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal were brought here. They have all suffered burns. Out of the 19 patients, 2 patients have also sustained fractures, and 6 of them are burnt above 40%. One patient has sustained burns over 70% are getting treated in the ICU," said Dr Subrat Jena, Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack.

#WATCH | Gas leak in Odisha's Tata Steel plant: A total of 19 patients from Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal were brought here. They have all suffered burns. Out of the 19 patients, 2 patients have also sustained fractures, and 6 of them are burnt above 40%. One… pic.twitter.com/LCKV9PU39i — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

VIDEO | At least 19 people were injured in an industrial accident that took place at Tata Steel Ltd plant in Odisha's Meramandali earlier today. pic.twitter.com/c5xVRQmyNA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2023

Pained to learn about injuries to workers at Tata Steel’s Meramandali Plant in Dhenkanal due to a gas leak.



My thoughts are with all the workers and their families affected by this mishap. Praying for their earliest recovery. https://t.co/CzoPC6SZG1 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 13, 2023

Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra told the news site that the valve carrying hot water opened, injuring the people. A team from the district administration is expected to visit the spot for investigation.

