Blast at Tata Steel plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal injures 19; firm says internal probe underway

A blast at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant has injured 19 on Tuesday after a steam pipe had burst. The injured have been moved to Cuttack, and an internal investigation is underway.
According to local media reports, the accident happened at the blast furnace power plant of the company in Odisha’s Dhenkanal.
The company said that the accident took place at around 1 pm during inspection, which resulted in the injuries of 19 people. They were immediately moved to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant, and then eventually moved to Cuttack for further treatment in their ambulance and were accompanied by a doctor and paramedics.
“We are working closely with relevant authorities and conducting our own internal investigation. Safety remains our top priority and we're committed to learning from this incident. More details will follow as they become available,” the company said.
"A total of 19 patients from Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal were brought here. They have all suffered burns. Out of the 19 patients, 2 patients have also sustained fractures, and 6 of them are burnt above 40%. One patient has sustained burns over 70% are getting treated in the ICU," said Dr Subrat Jena, Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack.
Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra told the news site that the valve carrying hot water opened, injuring the people. A team from the district administration is expected to visit the spot for investigation.
Also read: Tata Steel, Ultratech, Indian Hotels: How should you trade these buzzing stocks?
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today