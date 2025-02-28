Boney Kapoor, Bhutani Infra-backed firm to build international film city in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated land to Bayview Projects, a firm backed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and developer Bhutani Infra, for the construction of the Noida International Film City. The project, set to span 1,000 acres with the initial phase covering 230 acres in Sector 21 on Yamuna Expressway, is estimated to cost Rs 1,510 crore and is expected to be completed in eight years.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), expressed that the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish an international film city is now materialising. Bayview Projects signed a concession agreement with YEIDA on June 27, 2024, for the development of the film city, which is strategically located 4 km from the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Speaking to reporters, Boney Kapoor stated that the aim is to create a world-class film city attracting filmmakers globally. He mentioned plans to establish an institute for training, a retail outlet, a village, and a film museum within the city. Kapoor added that visitors would have the opportunity to closely observe film shootings and enjoy activities.

The film city will also feature a viewing gallery with sound-proof glass for visitors to watch shootings and a world-class golf course with day and night facilities for tourists. YEIDA CEO confirmed that all formalities are complete, and groundwork will commence soon, with the foundation stone to be laid before the Noida airport's inauguration.

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister for Industrial Development, remarked that the Film City near Jewar Airport is poised to significantly boost Uttar Pradesh's industrial growth, potentially generating 5-7 lakh jobs directly and indirectly. He suggested that the project’s success could inspire similar initiatives across various sectors, aligning with the state’s goal to become a $1 trillion economy swiftly.

The Noida International Film City will include film production studios, post-production units, a commercial hub, and a film institute offering courses in filmmaking, acting, music, and cinematography.